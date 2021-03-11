WE are pleased to learn from an Allahabad telegram that it is intended to file an appeal in the Allahabad Picketing case in which Pandit Nehru and others were convicted last week. The telegram does not state who intends to file the appeal, whether U.P. Government or any of the accused persons, and whether it is intended to file it in the High Court in its revisional capacity or in the court of the District Judge. Whichever may be the case, it is to be hoped that the highest court in the Province will at some stage or other have an opportunity of examining the legality of the convictions and sentence in this extraordinary case, not only because of the position and public character of some of the accused persons, but because of the obvious importance of the issues involved in it. Those issues go far beyond the merits of the particular case and are co-extensive with the general question whether peaceful picketing, which is not an offence in England, can be an offence under the Indian Law. If that question is answered in the affirmative, as the District Magistrate of Allahabad does answer it, then not only the Congress and Khilafat Committees, which, through some of their resolutions stand committed to peaceful picketing, but even organisations which have nothing political about them and are concerned solely with trade, commerce and industries will be materially affected in one of their most vital parts. Not only so. As Nehru points out in his forcible statement, which we published in these columns yesterday, “to entreat, exhort and advise others to follow to certain line of action or abstain from following it” has been regarded as an inalienable right of the ordinary citizen; and the ordinary citizen in India has too few rights and privileges to be able to look with equanimity when an attempt is made to take away or seriously curtail one of the most deeply cherished of them.