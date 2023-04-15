THE AMRITSAR INCIDENT

JUST four years ago, the Hindus and Mussalmans combined to fight with constitutional weapons a common national wrong. So striking were the demonstrations of Hindu-Muslim unity in several important towns of the province at the time that they sent a thrill of joy in the heart of every patriot and well-wisher of India; and the fraternisation between the masses of the two great communities was so widespread that those who wanted to keep India in perpetual subjection became nervous at the spectacle that met their eyes. At Amritsar, which was the storm-centre of bureaucratic wrath, on the 9th of April, the Ram Naumi day, the Hindus and Mussalmans vied with each other in decorating their shops and honouring each other’s leaders, set up chhabils at which members of both communities drank from a common glass, each tried to excel in joining the procession in the largest numbers, and the whole town resounded with shouts of “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” and “Hindu-Mussalman ki jai”. Those scenes of national solidarity were bound to make the heart of every true Indian swell with pride; and it was only natural that feelings of the opposite character should have been produced in the minds of those bureaucrats, who wanted to keep the supremacy of their class intact in India for all times to come. This last fact should have warned us that we were on the right path and filled us with resolve never to deviate from it. But what do we see actually happening today? In the same streets of Amritsar, which four years ago re-echoed with the shouts of “Hindu-Mussalman ki jai” are now raised the cries “Down with the Hindus,” “Down with the Mussalmans”; and the crowds which shouted “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” now break each other’s heads, causing the great leader of India to writhe in pain and anguish in his prison cell.