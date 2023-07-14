 THE ASSEMBLY AND POLITICAL PRISONERS : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, July 14, 1923

THE ASSEMBLY AND POLITICAL PRISONERS



IF the members of the Legislative Assembly wish to know why they have not been able to make even the little mark upon the administration of the country and its affairs generally that could have been expected from their all-too-limited powers under the Government of India Act and the rules made under it, they need not go beyond Wednesday’s debate to find an answer. No government, far less a bureaucratic government like ours, can be expected to treat with seriousness the patriotic professions of a body which adopts the essentially unpatriotic attitude that the majority of the members of the Assembly did in this case towards persons whose worst offence is that they love their country not wisely but too well. No government, far less a bureaucratic government like ours, can be expected to treat with seriousness a demand for their country’s freedom on the part of persons who would not stir their little finger to secure the restoration to liberty of such of their compatriots as have been sent to prison solely because they put forward the same demand in a form and manner which the bureaucracy found inconvenient for its purpose. You cannot blow hot and cold with the same breath; nor can you betray a slave mentality at every step and yet be taken as burning with a consuming love of freedom. We live in days when the history of the world, and especially of nations struggling for freedom, is an open page even to the least educated among us, and it is surely no idle hope that those members of the Assembly who voted against the several motions for the release of political prisoners knew only too well what their fellow legislators in other countries would have done in similar circumstances.

