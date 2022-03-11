The Assembly and the Budget

THE Legislative Assembly has begun well in its criticism of the budget. Of the eleven or twelve Indian members who took part in the general discussion, not one appears to have had a good word to say either about the taxation proposals or the appalling military expenditure which is at the root of them. One noticeable feature of the speeches was their candour. Mr. Rangachariar, the member in charge of the portfolio of Finance in the Democratic party, who led the way, characterised the budget as an eye-opener and said that while it was true that Indians had been put on the road to Swaraj they were asked to run an obstacle race. Referring to the lightheartedness with which fresh expenditure had been sanctioned, he said that the conditions on which the Assembly had given its assent to the proposals of taxation in last year’s budget had not been fulfilled. He described the military budget as appalling and commented with bitterness on the fact that the House had yet to learn the nature of the recommendations made by the Military Requirements Committee last year and the opinion of the Sub-Committee appointed in England. Sardar Jagat Singh characterised the budget as calamitous and leading the country to bankruptcy by rapid strides. Mr. Jamunadas Dwarkadas attacked the proposals for enhancement of the cotton excise duty, and duties on imported machinery and salt, reminded the Government that by raising the excise duty it was going behind the promise of Lord Hardinge and said that the new proposal showed that it was not the Assembly but Lancashire which was guiding the Government’s fiscal policy. This last remark was in a sense the unkindest out of all because it showed that the Finance Member’s protestation in this respect had no effect even upon one who has been an unfailing friend of certain aspects of their present policy.