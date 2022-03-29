The Attack Upon the Assembly

ALL the signs go to show that the attack made by the London Times upon the Legislative Assembly has fallen flat, as it was bound to do. At any rate it has received no support in any quarter. In England, the view of the Times was repudiated by a journal of equal authority, the Manchester Guardian, which, so far from joining in the insensate crusade, said that the Assembly had acted “in accordance with what it held to be the best interests of India, and in order to force the Government to reduce the enormous military expenditure, which the mass of the people of India felt they could not afford,” and that “the exercise of the Government’s arbitrary powers would in the circumstances be most unwise and should be promptly rolled out.” The journal added that the “Assembly had done no more than Britons would have done in alike case.” In point of fact, one has only to recall some of the drastic things done by the British Parliament in those days when it had not yet become the absolute master of the situation that it is now to enforce compliance with its wishes, to see that Britons would in a like case have done a good deal more. In India, even the worst section of the Anglo-Indian Press has not supported the Times, while the saner and more responsible section represented by the Statesman and the Times of India are fully with the Assembly in this matter. The latter journal, as we have seen already, is as critical of the budget as any section of the people of India and considers that the Assembly would have failed in its duty if it had not done everything in its power to convince the Government of its error. The Statesman was even more outspoken.