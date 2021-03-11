The Autonomy Scheme Explained

MR. Sastri explained that his autonomy scheme was compatible with the existing constitution and it was a method of working the whole thing up through their electorate and through the legislatures:-- “The best plan was to educate their electorates, then, to go to them and talk to them about the necessity of their attaining provincial autonomy at one stroke. So his plan would be for each such legislature to elect a few people, say, six men of experience and sober judgment, to form a convention to which the Imperial legislature also contributed, and to charge it with the duty of framing a new constitution of India on the basis of the present one without the necessity of scrapping it, so that when it did produce a scheme it would represent the best wisdom and statesmanship available in India.” Such a scheme, he observed, stood every chance of being accepted as “practical, proper and wise” and he knew of no statesmen in England of any political party who would oppose it. We are afraid Mr. Sastri is optimistic and it is difficult to know on what basis he speaks so confidently. Of course, it largely depends on what the proposed scheme of autonomy or dominion status would be like. If it is to be such as would obtain the support of the Indian people, there is no room to doubt that the scheme of Indian autonomy would resemble that of the self-governing dominions in all particulars. And if two or three years hence, it is so certain to be supported by British statesmen of all views, we fail to see why it should not be now when India is seething with discontent. The history of Ireland demonstrates the mistake of postponing reforms and offering concessions at a stage when circumstances make their acceptance useless. If India is prepared to rest satisfied with Dominion status now, to postpone its recognition until three or more years have elapsed would be fatal alike to India and England.