The most obvious reflection suggested by the decision arrived at by the All-India Congress Committee at Delhi is that the decision and statement made by Sir William Vincent in the same city two days before in a sense justify each other. After this decision, Sir William can undoubtedly say that he was not far wrong when he said in reply to Sir Jameeljee Jeejeebhoy that the Bardoli resolutions had made no real change in the attitude and policy of the non-co-operation party. On the other hand, the non-co-operators, on their side, can say with the same force that after Sir Vincent’s statement it can no longer be said that the decision of the All-India Congress Committee at Delhi makes less for the production of a peaceful atmosphere than did the decision of the Working Committee at Bardoli. Each had a splendid opportunity of putting the other in the wrong on the non-co-operators by confirming the Bardoli resolutions, the Government by making those resolutions the basis of conciliatory action. Each has missed that opportunity. The Government has by adhering to its policy in the face of the Bardoli resolutions made it possible for its critics to say that since it makes no difference to it whether non-co-operators follow their aggressive activities or not, the pursuit of those activities by them can scarcely afford occasion for complaint to those who want peace. The non-co-operators have by modifying the Bardoli decision in respect of individual civil disobedience whether of a defensive or aggressive character made it possible for their critics to say that the circumstances under which the present policy of the Government had been devised and followed for over two months remain substantially unaltered. Of course those circumstances did not and could not possibly justify that policy.