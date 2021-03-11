THE BATALA CONFERENCE

THE Sixth Punjab Provincial Conference meets on Friday at Batala, and the session promises to be unique in the political annals of the Province. A large number of leading public men of the Province have been imprisoned, and thousands of national workers are in jail. Men like Lala Lajpat Rai and Maulana Zafar Ali, Agha Mohamad Safdar and Sayad Habib, Sardar Kharak Singh and Sardar Sardul Singh, not to name a score of other political workers and leaders, are not in a position to take part in the deliberations of the Conference at this critical juncture in the history of our Province and our country. But this is not the time to number our casualties and to dispute among ourselves whether to march in the name of the Co-operation or Non-co-operation, talk about Swaraj, or widen the gulf between the Liberals and the Non-co-operators by expatiating on the ethics of civil disobedience. The present programme of the Congress is such that all sections of the people, regardless of their views about Non-co-operation, can cooperate amongst themselves for the advancement of the country. The Bardoli-Delhi decision has taken off a big slice, at least for the time being, from the Congress programme, and deleted from it all aggressive activities which formed the basis of divide between the two wings of the nationalist party. The effort of the Congress organisation is at present directed towards the popularisation of charkha and khaddar, the collections for the Tilak Swaraj Fund and the enlistment of Congress members; and there is nothing in any of these activities to which any patriotic Indian, whatever his political views may be, need take exception. There is no justification for the Liberals to keep aloof from the Congress and its subsidiary bodies. This is the most opportune time for them to rejoin the Congress and try to bring it round to their own point of view.