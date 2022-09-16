THE BEATING MUST CEASE

WE do not know what transpired at the informal conference which His Excellency the Governor held at Amritsar in connection with the “Guru-ka-Bagh” affair. What we can safely assert is that if the non-official gentlemen who were invited to this conference were at all representative men, the very first thing they must have told His Excellency was that whatever else might or might not be done, the beating of Akalis, whether on the roads leading to “Guru-ka-Bagh” or at “Guru-ka-Bagh” itself, must cease, that this was the first condition of a satisfactory settlement of this most regrettable affair. We are certain that this must have been urged upon the Governor with emphasis by that true and warm-hearted friend of India, Mr. Andrews, who had witnessed something of this beating. This is the one aspect of the matter that has superseded all others in the mind of the public and in respect of which the whole country thinks and feels alike. This, in a way, is admitted by the Punjab Government itself, which said in its recent statement that “the true significance of the incidents which have hitherto occurred has been obscured by efforts to excite anger against the Government by means of exaggerated stories of police excesses.” Where the Government erred was in attributing a sinister motive to the Press and the public, and describing the stories of police excesses as exaggerated. The fact is that the Punjab Government made one of the greatest mistakes ever made by a Government when it “decided some time ago that the forcible dispersal of unlawful assemblies was preferable to the indiscriminate arrest of the members of such assemblies on the ground that it is undesirable that the jails should be overcrowded by persons quite distinct from ordinary criminal classes.”