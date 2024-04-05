The Bengal situation

WE have sometimes thought that in the present stage of transition, India has far more to gain from the more progressive and pro-Indian of British politicians being in the Opposition than by their being in office. The reason is clear. In the Opposition, they can give all the support they like to those principles for which India has been fighting. In office, they are too often apt to betray a nervous anxiety to show that the difference between them and their opponents is not really so great as the latter imagine, and in some cases that there is no difference whatsoever. On the other hand, the conservatives and diehards who, while in office, would naturally effect a certain amount of moderation, at least in their utterances, become literally wild in the exhibition of their irresponsibility when they are in the Opposition. Consequently, there is no one left to do even lip service to true liberal principles. We are reminded of this truth by certain questions that were recently asked in the House of Commons regarding the position that has arisen in Bengal owing to the refusal of the salary of the ministers. All these questions were asked by conservative members who have never been friendly to the reformed regime and who, in the present case, were in an indecent hurry to get back to the days of undiluted autocracy by killing the reforms, and the minister who answered them showed no greater faith in or enthusiasm for the reforms than his interrogators. One of the questions was whether, in consequence of the rejection of the vote for the ministers’ salaries in Bengal, the transferred subjects were going to be transferred to the reserved side so as to enable the Governor to restore the grant.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.