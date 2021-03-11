The Boycott of Councils

AS would appear from a telegram published in these columns, the C.P. Provincial Congress Committee has recommended to the All-India Congress Committee that the present programme of the Congress should be so amended as to enable the non-co-operators to stand for election and capture the public bodies, including the legislatures. It cannot be denied that there has been a revulsion of feeling among a section of non-co-operators in this matter. It is no secret that many Maharashtra and Bengal Congressmen agreed to this item in the non-co-operation programme after an acute tussle out of deference to the views of the majority of their fellow-workers. Since the Nagpur Congress, however, and for some time before it, a substantial portion of Congressmen both in those two provinces and elsewhere have felt misgivings as to the wisdom of boycotting the Councils, and thereby discarding one of the most potent weapons of compelling the bureaucracy to give up some of its power. Now that the C.P. Congress Committee has moved in the matter, we hope that other Congress organisations will also seriously consider the question whether they have benefited the country by refraining from taking advantage of what the Reforms actually gave them a view to advance the cause of Swaraj. We do not belittle the value of the work that has been done outside the Councils during the last two years; but we believe, as we have always maintained, that that work would have been productive of much more effective results had it been supplemented by a campaign in the legislature for the attainment of a responsible Government in India. The Government would not have launched upon its present campaign of ruthless repression, had the Councils been composed of the real representatives of the people, who knew their duty and were prepared to carry it out.