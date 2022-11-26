FOR four days the All-India Congress Committee has discussed the resolution on the boycott of Councils, and yet up to the time of writing no information has been received of a decision having been reached in the matter. We do not remember any previous occasion when a session of the All-India Congress Committee lasted so long. Yet no one who knows anything either about the importance of the issue or the strength of the division that exists in the century in regard to it will affect any surprise at one or the other. However the issue may be clouded, there is no question that entry into the Councils is the only possible alternative to Mass Civil Disobedience if Swaraj is to be won by peaceful means at a reasonably early date and if it is not to be a spontaneous gift of the British nation, as so many Liberals fondly imagine that it would be. On the other hand, it is no use disguising the fact that entry into the Councils would be a definite departure from the lines of non-co-operation hitherto followed by the Congress, though not from the principle of non-co-operation itself, and taken with the Bardoli decisions suspending the boycott of courts of law and of schools and colleges, would look very much like the reversal of what used until recently to be regarded as the kernel of the non-cooperation programme. It is their consciousness of the first half of the truth, coupled with the belief they share with the rest of the country that effective Civil Disobedience is an impossibility under the present conditions, that is chiefly responsible for the vigour and earnestness with which the pro-Entry party have been pleading their cause. It is their consciousness of the second half that is similarly responsible for the pertinacity with which the anti-Entry party has been standing its ground.