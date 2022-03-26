Lahore, Sunday, March 26, 1922

THE CAMPAIGN OF ARRESTS

WE confess we are unable to account for the campaign of arrests over a wide area in the Punjab. According to the information received so far, a large number of arrests have already taken place in the districts of Jullundur, Sialkote and Gujranwala, and if rumour is to be credited, similar more or less wholesale arrests of political workers are about to take place in several other districts. That these arrests should take place simultaneously in so many places makes it not unreasonable to suppose that they are the outcome of a common policy. What is that policy? The Working Committee of the Punjab Provincial Congress Committee tells us that the authorities consider the present time opportune for making one final effort to kill the non-co-operation movement. This we can scarcely believe. There is no reason to imagine that the authorities do not know, as all do, that the non-co-operation movement is in essence a movement of opposition in the existing order of things, that this opposition is fed upon popular grievances, and that to add to these grievances is not the way to kill but the way to stimulate the movement. And in what sense is the time opportune for the purpose? Undoubtedly there has been a lull in the non-co-operation atmosphere, partly due to the falsification of the hope of the attainment of Swaraj within a year, partly due to the warnings from Nature or God necessitating the abandonment of all aggressive activities comprised in the non-co-operation programme. But it needs no perspicacity to see that this lull can be taken advantage of by the advocates of peaceful evolution in one and only one way, namely, by applying the soothing balm of conciliation. If that remedy were applied at such a time, it is certain that the spirit of non-co-operation would give place to a spirit of more or less co-operation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

4
World

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

6
Chandigarh

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

7
Trending

Viral video: In what could ‘mess up relationships’, ‘nasty’ woman filmed planting kiss marks on men's white shirts in bar

8
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

9
Himachal

With Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal out of political scene, AAP sets eyes on conquering Himachal

10
Nation

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time; Maurya, Pathak made Deputy CMs

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third