WE confess we are unable to account for the campaign of arrests over a wide area in the Punjab. According to the information received so far, a large number of arrests have already taken place in the districts of Jullundur, Sialkote and Gujranwala, and if rumour is to be credited, similar more or less wholesale arrests of political workers are about to take place in several other districts. That these arrests should take place simultaneously in so many places makes it not unreasonable to suppose that they are the outcome of a common policy. What is that policy? The Working Committee of the Punjab Provincial Congress Committee tells us that the authorities consider the present time opportune for making one final effort to kill the non-co-operation movement. This we can scarcely believe. There is no reason to imagine that the authorities do not know, as all do, that the non-co-operation movement is in essence a movement of opposition in the existing order of things, that this opposition is fed upon popular grievances, and that to add to these grievances is not the way to kill but the way to stimulate the movement. And in what sense is the time opportune for the purpose? Undoubtedly there has been a lull in the non-co-operation atmosphere, partly due to the falsification of the hope of the attainment of Swaraj within a year, partly due to the warnings from Nature or God necessitating the abandonment of all aggressive activities comprised in the non-co-operation programme. But it needs no perspicacity to see that this lull can be taken advantage of by the advocates of peaceful evolution in one and only one way, namely, by applying the soothing balm of conciliation. If that remedy were applied at such a time, it is certain that the spirit of non-co-operation would give place to a spirit of more or less co-operation.