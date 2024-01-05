The Case of Punjab

WE have in our leading article examined at some length the course of action decided upon by the Swaraj party at Cocanada with particular reference to the cases of legislatures where the party either by itself or with the aid of its allies is likely to have a determining voice. The conclusion at which we have arrived is that while a policy of obstruction in these cases in the only sound policy, if the government will not readily yield to the national demand, it is essential, in order both to make the obstruction effective and avert the danger of a setback, that it should be limited and selective and that progress towards universal and continuous obstruction should be gradual. As regards those provinces where the party is not likely to have a determining voice, we dissent still more strongly from the decision of the party. That decision is that the Swarajist members of these Councils “will take no part in the proceedings but will attend the Council from time to time only with the object of preventing their seats being declared vacant.” We are constrained to say that in arriving at this decision, the leaders of the party have either betrayed a gross ignorance of the real position in some of these provinces or shown a deliberate disregard of that position. Take our own case. Need we say that for the Swarajist members to act in the way suggested would be to perpetrate as grave a political blunder as any party of politicians ever made itself responsible for? Almost every single Swarajist candidate that we know of asked for the confidence of his constituency on the two-fold ground of his being a staunch champion of Swaraj and an equally staunch advocate of the just interests of his community.

