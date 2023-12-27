THE CHALLENGE

THE reactionary element in the Civil Service has now thrown a challenge to the people of India generally and the Swarajists and other nationalists in particular. In Punjab, it has entirely ignored the signs of the times and appointed the worst ministry which it was in its power to appoint. In the UP, the two ministers who took the place of Pandit Jagat Narain and Mr Chintamani and whose regime was a synonym for all that was retrograde and reactionary have been re-appointed. But this disregard of the verdict of the country is nothing compared with the letter and spirit of some of the utterances of members of the Service occupying highly important offices in the administration. These utterances not only contain the explanation of the retrograde action to which we have referred, but also constitute the theoretical basis of the new policy which India is to expect in the immediate future. We refer, of course, to the speeches of Sir William Marris, Governor of the United Provinces, and Sir Malcolm Hailey, the Home Member, at a recent dinner at Cawnpur (Kanpur). If the post-election speeches of the Viceroy reveal His Excellency, as we have seen, in a somewhat chastened mood, these two speeches reveal their authors in the most petulant mood in which they ever exhibit themselves. Of the two, it was the Governor who showed some self-restraint. Referring to the elections, he said that “there has been a somewhat sensational development in the election of Swarajists who declared their intention of destroying the Councils. There might be some reason for satisfaction even in that. Such a move might clarify the issue. They now know where they are and what they are up against”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.