UNLESS a deliberate surprise is sprung upon it, the Cocanada Congress is not likely to be a sensational one in the sense in which everybody expected some of its predecessors to be sensational sessions, those at Nagpur and Gaya, for instance. In this matter, there are two opposite dangers. One is the possible attempt on the part of overenthusiastic Swarajists to obtain a revision of the Delhi decision and commit the Congress as a body to an active policy of council entry. The other is the possible attempt on the part of the No-changers to go back upon the Delhi decision and reaffirm the boycott of the councils, thus declaring the Swarajists to be a sort of outcastes whose only chance of retaining the confidence, respect and cooperation of their fellows in the Congress would lie in their resigning their seats on the council. So far as the first of these dangers is concerned, in spite of some equivocal and one or two positively mischievous suggestions on the part of less responsible members of the party, it is safe to dismiss it as largely imaginary. No responsible leader of the party has even remotely associated himself with any of these suggestions, while the foremost leader of the party has definitely declared that his party has no intention of asking more from the Congress than the Congress has given already. The other danger is more real. A section of the No-change party has made no secret of its keen disappointment at the Delhi decision, while even those who loyally accepted the Delhi decision and to some of whom, indeed, that decision was principally due, have for some time been indulging in enigmatic talk about ‘going back to Nagpur’.

