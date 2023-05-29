THE COLLAPSE OF DIARCHY

SPEAKING as President of the National Conference held at Delhi in February, Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru had invited ministers in the provinces to express their views on diarchy as a result of practical experience. He said it was the duty of every man who had held an office to tell his countrymen what his general impressions of the character of the administration were and what his experience as to the working of the system had been. Not long after Dr Sapru’s Delhi speech, Hon’ble Lala Harkishan Lal had occasion to express his views on the Reforms and he had said diarchy had failed in Punjab. Probably, his official position would not permit him to say anything more explicit but this is what he said on that occasion: “The test by which diarchy ought to be approved or condemned is the facility with which the administration can be carried out. It is a principle that a house divided against itself cannot stand. Diarchy means division in two and if it is worked by further treating each part as a diarchy, that is to say, two multiplied by two making four, it cannot stand at all.” Interviewed immediately after the speech by a representative of The Tribune, Lal had said in regard to the Parliamentary Joint Committee’s recommendation that there had been joint deliberations ‘in a very limited number of cases only.’ Now we have before us as clear, unqualified and emphatic condemnation of diarchy as one could wish for from another quarter, this time from the United Provinces. In the course of an exhaustive speech, which he delivered at a general meeting of the United Provinces Liberal Association held at Allahabad, CY Chintamani examined the working of diarchy in the light of practical experience.