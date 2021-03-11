THE COMMONWEALTH AND THE REFORMS.

IN our last issue we reproduced from the Manchester Guardian an account of the interview which the Special Correspondent of that journal in India had with Mahatma Gandhi while the latter was an under-trial prisoner in the Sabarmati jail. One passage in this account is of interest. The Mahatma was asked if he was out to destroy the Empire. “I would not put it that way,” he answered; “I only wish to destroy the Empire by creating a Commonwealth. I do not wish for complete separation from England. We have no right to wish for it.” This led to the further question as to what the Mahatma’s definition of this Commonwealth, to which India was to belong, was. The answer was prompt and decisive: “It is to be a fellowship of free nations joined together by love. Such a fellowship already exists in many parts of the Empire. Look at South Africa; what fine fellows there are there. Australia, fine fellows. And New Zealand, a splendid land with a fine people. I would have India enter freely into such a fellowship, and with the same rights of equality for Indians as for other members of the Commonwealth.” “But surely that is just the aim the Government has for India—to become a self-governing unit in the Empire as soon as she is ready for the responsibility. Is not this the whole meaning of the Montagu Reforms?”—said the interviewer in his simplicity. The Mahatma replied, “I am afraid I do not believe in these Reforms. When they were first introduced, I rejoiced. Here at last is a small ray of light in the darkness, but I will go forward to meet it. I welcomed it. I fought my own people to give it a fair chance. But events have since changed me. Now I can believe in the Reforms no longer. They were a mere camouflage to prolong the agony.”