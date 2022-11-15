The communal question

MR. Das wants the Gaya Congress to commence its work for the year by a clearer declaration of the rights of the different communities in India under the Swaraj Government. We know its attraction to many minds, but it must be confessed that so long as the people of India do not cease to think in terms of communities in matters political, there will remain much to be said for it. But what declaration can the Congress make at the commencement of the next session that will go beyond the merest generalities or will be of any value in the settlement of practical difficulties? Let us point out one of these difficulties. “So far as the Hindus and Mussalmans are concerned,” said Mr. Das, “there should be a clear confirmation of what is known as the Lucknow compact. As regards the other communities, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis, the Hindus and the Mussalmans who constitute the bulk of the people should be prepared to give them their just and proper share in the Swaraj administration.” Will it surprise Mr. Das to learn that the two parts of his proposal, though they are compatible in theory, have in practice been found to be irreconcilable? Take the case of the Punjab. The Lucknow compact his given a certain percentage of representation to the Mussalmans and a certain percentage to non-Mahomedans in the Provincial and Central Councils. If the non-Mahomedans act as one body, the arrangement is a workable one, though the non-Mahomedan communities have never accepted it as ideal. But the moment any of these communities begins to ask for its own share, as the Sikhs have been asking for it, it becomes difficult. The Mahomedans will not accept anything less than what was allotted to them in the compact, and a division of the non-Mahomedan share satisfies no one.