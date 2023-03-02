THE COMPROMISE

THE two fatal defects of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s scheme were, first, that it offered no solution to the problem, but was an attempt merely at delaying the inevitable division of the Congress into two parties by a few months, and secondly that it was no genuine compromise, the sacrifice it demanded being one-sided. The second of these defects is almost eliminated by the terms actually adopted by the All-India Congress Committee at Allahabad. What the Maulana proposed was that the two parties should unite to implement the Gaya Congress programme for three months; that during this period there should be no propaganda or talk about any change of programme in respect of the Councils; that at the end of this period if civil disobedience was not decided upon, each party should be at liberty to carry on its own propaganda for a month; and that thereafter a session of the Congress should he held, whose decision was to be final. This meant no sacrifice for the old party, and a round of sacrifices for the new, who would have to begin by carrying out a programme in which they did not believe and helping in the collection of men and money that might eventually be used against them in the election campaign, and either by acquiescing in a campaign of Civil Disobedience which they did not consider right or expedient or by accepting the verdict of a Special Congress the nearness of which to the present time made it practically certain that its decision would go against them. From this objection, the proposals actually adopted are free. The co-operation of the new party with the old is confined to the carrying out of the constructive programme and such other items as may be acceptable to both, and does not extend to the enlisting of volunteers and raising of money according to the Gaya programme, which it is specifically provided shall be the sole concern of the majority.