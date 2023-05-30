WE have no hesitation in congratulating the All India Congress Committee on passing the compromise resolution of Purushottam Das Tandon. By that resolution, the committee has decided that no propaganda will be carried on among the voters in furtherance of the Gaya Congress resolution relating to the boycott of Councils. This does not mean that the machinery of the Congress will be used by the Swaraj party in its election campaign, but only that the Congress organisation, as such, will not carry on propaganda against entry into the Councils. This is a fair compromise. Nothing is to be done by the Congress to contravene the terms of the Gaya resolution; and at the same time the cleavage between the two Congress parties is not to be deepened by the two parties carrying on a mutually destructive propaganda over the Council-entry question. The Swaraj party will have a fair chance of making its programme successful, and the hand of brother will not be raised against brother. At the same time, the Anti-Council party does not sacrifice any of the essentials of its programme by carrying out the Bombay resolution. The resolution is only negative in its character, and does not want the No-change party to do any positive act. It only asks that party to refrain from doing certain things without abandoning any of its principles. The whole of the Non-co-operation programme, including the boycott of Councils, remains intact, and the Congressmen who don’t want to take part in the elections are free not to do so. The whole country knows the position of the Congress in the matter of the Council elections.