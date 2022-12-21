THE CONGRESS TO MEET AT GAYA

WITHIN less than a week from today, the Indian National Congress meets at Gaya for its thirty-seventh session. Never in its long history has the Congress been confronted with a situation of mightier potentialities than at this moment. On the decision that it will take at Gaya not only its own future but that of the country, whose destiny it has taken upon itself to guide according to the wishes of the people, will largely depend. The Congress has passed through many a crisis in the past, and especially during the last two decades, and no impartial critic will deny that it has not in every case come out of the ordeal unscathed. We do not forget the Moderate abstention and the effect which that deplorable event had on the life of the great organisation. But if the Moderates have gone out of the Congress, we hope only temporarily, the Mussalmans and in our own Provinces the Sikhs have identified themselves more closely with it than they ever did before. As regards the first, the beginning was undoubtedly made while the Moderates were still in the Congress, and it must be said to their credit that the great leaders of that party yielded to none in their appreciation of the supreme necessity of having the Mussalmans with them in the struggle for national freedom and constitutional independence. It was they who first made Hindu-Muslim unity a chief plank in the Congress platform, and the Lucknow Entente, which apart from the provision for separate communal representation incorporated in it, as to which we have never made a secret of our own opinion, constitutes a decisive landmark in the history of the national movement, was due as much to them as to the other wing of the national party.