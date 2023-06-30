The Constitution and Personnel

WE do not know Manohar Lal’s reasons for declining the offer, but we will say quite frankly that we are neither surprised nor sorry that he has declined it. The government has, in constituting the Board, to be more precise in appointing its Chairman, gone entirely the wrong way about it. It has certainly gone against the trend of the unanimous opinion of both the majority and the minority of the Fiscal Commission, to whose definite recommendation the appointment of the Board is obviously due. The majority, while admittedly general and somewhat vague in its recommendation, did make it clear that in its opinion the Chairman should be “a man of wide general attainments,” besides possessing “a knowledge of economics and practical acquaintance with business affairs” and should not be identified with any special set of interests, whether directly or even inferentially. It was precisely because of holding this opinion that the majority rejected the Australian model. The only other model is that of the US as to which it said: “The first Chairman of the Board was a distinguished economist, Professor Taussig. The present Chairman is a well-known professor of political economy. The other members appear to be for the most part men who have distinguished themselves in law or in politics.” The minority, while agreeing in all other respects with the majority, expressed the opinion that “the Chairman of the Board should be a trained lawyer occupying the status of a High Court Judge” and who “has had experience for a reasonable time on one of the High Courts in India.”