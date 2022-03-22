THE CONVICTION AND AFTER

THE information received so far goes to show that the country has received the news of Mahatma Gandhi’s conviction and sentence with perfect calmness. The authorities, however, know as well as ourselves that this outward calm only conceals, if it does not actually express, a violent agitation within, that no previous political trial in this country, not even excepting the historic trials of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, had ever moved the heart of the country as the trial of Mahatma Gandhi did and that his conviction and sentence have come home to every Indian with the force and in the character of a personal affliction. A hostile Anglo-Indian journal, commenting on the event, says that “a widespread belief was created among the masses that the Mahatma was sacrosanct and could not and would not be treated as an ordinary criminal,” and that “this illusion is suddenly dispelled and a sentence of six years’ imprisonment is imposed upon the revolutionary almost before the world has settled down to the fact of his arrest.” The belief that the Mahatma could not and would not be touched was undoubtedly there, but it is not the case, as the writer seems to imagine, that it was only or mainly a superstitious belief. It was in fact a high compliment paid by the masses to the Government of India whom they considered incapable of making so grave a blunder. If this belief was an illusion, it was in the interests of the State to let it remain, and we cannot think of a greater disservice to the Government than what it has done to itself by dispelling this illusion. To judge the nature and extent of this disservice, we need not go beyond the words of the court itself. “It is impossible to ignore the fact,” said the judge, “that in the eyes of millions of your countrymen you are a great leader, or that even those who differ from you in politics look up to you as a man of high ideals leading a noble and even saintly life.”