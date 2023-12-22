 THE CONVOCATION ADDRESS : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lahore, Saturday, December 22, 1923

THE CONVOCATION ADDRESS



PERHAPS the best way of doing justice to the address delivered by the Bishop of Lahore at the convocation of Punjab University yesterday is to view it as it really is, the utterance of a plain man entirely devoid of literary ambition and without much in the way of pretensions to literary scholarship. There is not in the whole address a single sentence, phrase or word of the speaker’s own, which is not commonplace, which makes a striking appeal either to the understanding, the heart or the imagination. Except in one single passage to which we shall presently refer, there is no reference to any of the real vital problems which confront either the province generally or the educated community in particular. Often, convocation addresses have something to say about educational problems and particularly educational ideals, standards and methods. The Bishop has little or nothing to say in that way. Oftener still, these addresses make an attempt to say something inspiring to the graduates who are finishing their academic career and are about to begin life. There is excellent advice given to the young graduates in this address, but the impression which it conveys is that it is all so common. Even the phraseology has nothing striking about it, nothing that gives one the sense of freshness; the coin that is transmitted is all current coin. The only thing that does give one the sense of freshness in the address is a sentence from Bergson which the Bishop has practically made the text of his sermon. He is guilty of exaggeration in characterising this sentence as the ‘wisest and most suggestive reflection on human life ever penned’, but equally undoubtedly it is one of the most profound and penetrating of all reflections on the age to which it relates.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

2
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

3
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

4
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

5
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

6
Haryana

Rs 60 crore tender to install CCTV cameras in Faridabad floated

7
Punjab

Section of Punjab Congress leaders targets Navjot Singh Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

8
Punjab

‘Gangster’ Amritpal Singh Amri wanted for three murders shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

9
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

10
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

Army vehicle ‘attacked’ by terrorists along LoC in Poonch

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

Vehicles carrying personnel to site of a cordon-and-search o...

Security breach to 146 suspensions: Early end to tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament

Security breach to 146 suspensions: Early end to tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament

Lok Sabha records 74 per cent productivity, Rajya Sabha’s pr...

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Sanjay Singh became new WFI president, with his panel winnin...

Brij Bhushan aide Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...

Parliament security breach probe: Delhi Police to conduct psychoanalysis test on all accused

Parliament security breach probe: Delhi Police to conduct psychoanalysis test on all accused

The test is done by a team of doctors and psychiatrists to k...


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer