THE CONVOCATION ADDRESS

PERHAPS the best way of doing justice to the address delivered by the Bishop of Lahore at the convocation of Punjab University yesterday is to view it as it really is, the utterance of a plain man entirely devoid of literary ambition and without much in the way of pretensions to literary scholarship. There is not in the whole address a single sentence, phrase or word of the speaker’s own, which is not commonplace, which makes a striking appeal either to the understanding, the heart or the imagination. Except in one single passage to which we shall presently refer, there is no reference to any of the real vital problems which confront either the province generally or the educated community in particular. Often, convocation addresses have something to say about educational problems and particularly educational ideals, standards and methods. The Bishop has little or nothing to say in that way. Oftener still, these addresses make an attempt to say something inspiring to the graduates who are finishing their academic career and are about to begin life. There is excellent advice given to the young graduates in this address, but the impression which it conveys is that it is all so common. Even the phraseology has nothing striking about it, nothing that gives one the sense of freshness; the coin that is transmitted is all current coin. The only thing that does give one the sense of freshness in the address is a sentence from Bergson which the Bishop has practically made the text of his sermon. He is guilty of exaggeration in characterising this sentence as the ‘wisest and most suggestive reflection on human life ever penned’, but equally undoubtedly it is one of the most profound and penetrating of all reflections on the age to which it relates.

