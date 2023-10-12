The council elections

WITH the approach of the elections, it becomes increasingly clear that there is little likelihood of Swarajists contesting, let alone capturing, all or even most of the seats in any of the Provincial Councils. In our own case, candidates have so far been nominated by the party only for a small number of seats, although there is little more than a month and a quarter between now and the date of the election. This may be, and as we ourselves believe is, due to causes over which the party had no control. They have been somewhat late in the field. Until only three weeks ago, the attitude of the Congress as a whole even as regards permissive Council Entry was one of uncertainty, and although this uncertainty has now been removed, no one can say that the resolution actually passed by the Congress in favour of Council Entry has given the Swaraj party anything but a negative advantage. The No-Changers may not now carry on any propaganda against Council Entry and may not ask or even expect any Congressman, who has no religious or conscientious objection to entering the Councils, to desist from the course. But of that positive advantage, which it was in the power of the Congress to bestow on the party, the advantage of being able to utilise its funds, its organisation and its authority, it has none. Thirdly, the completeness with which the work of educating the electorate and, indeed, the country generally to work for Swaraj through the Councils was neglected during the last three years has produced its inevitable effect, and neither the one nor the other can master the lesson which the party is now endeavouring to impress upon it without some preparation.