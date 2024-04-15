The departmental inquiry

AT last, some information is vouchsafed to the public as to the action taken by the Government of India in pursuance of its decision to hold a departmental inquiry into the working of the reforms. An Associated Press telegram, dated April 10, states that the government has been busy giving effect to its promise and has already addressed a circular to the local governments, indicating the probable lines on which their report on the working of the reforms should be submitted. And that “as soon as the local governments’ replies have been received, special officers are likely to be deputed to sift the material collected for the formulation of the Government of India’s views and their submission to the Secretary of State.” The statement is not only meagre, but also shows that practically all that the government has done in this matter so far is issue a circular to the local governments, suggesting the lines on which they should submit a report on the working of the reforms. This is apparently all that the government being busy giving effect to its promise means. The fact shows how exceedingly slow the machinery of the government grinds when the question is not about repression but about reform and progress. Here is a matter on which the public is admittedly keener than on any other living subject. The government, for reasons of its own, did not like to move forward along the particular road chalked out for it by the legislature but promised to go forward in its own way and along a road of its own choosing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.