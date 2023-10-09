THE DEPORTATIONS AND INDIAN OPINION

THE Pioneer is surprised that “the use of Regulation III of 1818 by the Government of Bengal has been the subject of denunciatory articles in the Indian Press,” and says that “it is difficult to understand the mental and moral outlook of men who work themselves up into a state of frenzy when exceptional measures are resorted to by the government in order to meet criminal developments of an exceptional nature.” If the surprise which the writer expresses and the difficulty he professes to feel are genuine, we are quite prepared to satisfy his curiosity. The people of India do not yield to any other people in the world in their love of peace and order, and when either is attacked or threatened, they are as anxious as any other people in the world that those responsible for the attack should be suitably dealt with. Nor do they fail to recognise that revolutionary and anarchical movements are in their very nature such that oftener than not they do far greater injury to the people than to those against whom they are primarily and professedly directed. This has been the general experience of all countries in which these methods of political warfare have been tried, and the people of India do not expect a miracle in their own case. The reason why they do not and cannot countenance the idea of any exceptional weapon being placed in the hands of the government or being actually used by it for dealing with the alleged revolutionaries is that such weapons in the hands of officials, who do not derive their authority from the people, are bound to be used at least as much and as often for the perpetuation of their irresponsible regime as for the legitimate purpose of preserving peace.