The Economic Giants

THE big trade pact between the two economic giants, the US and the USSR, did not happen by accident. Although the Soviet Union is the world’s second largest economic power in terms of GNP, its real plight is like that of the very tall man whose one leg, however, is shorter than the other. Whether the new dollar-rouble romance would have blossomed so soon but for the worst crop failure in Russia in recent decades is another matter. But the Russian contract to purchase one billion dollars worth of US grain in the next three years is advertisement enough — unpleasant though it may be to revolutionary quarters in India — that agricultural performance is determined in large part by natural parameters, which are independent of ideology and political or institutional relationships. It is not only the Soviet Union that is buying US wheat. The Chinese have agreed to buy 20 million bushels of American wheat for about 34 million dollars. While the Chinese have also placed orders for 10 Boeing 707s at a cost of 125 million dollars, the Soviet Union would be doing business with the US to the tune of 1,500 million dollars — exclusive of the wheat purchases. US firms hope to capture 500 million dollars worth of contracts for the huge Soviet Kama River Truck Manufacturing complex. Russia will place orders for 60 million dollars of American earth-moving machinery immediately. Other large joint US-Soviet ventures include plants to produce polystyrene, metal fasteners, fertilisers, plus mining and natural gas extraction. Already Poland and Yugoslavia, among communist nations, enjoy the most-favoured-nation status in the US which will now be extended to the Soviet Union. The tariff on a bottle of Vodka, for example, would be cut from five dollars a gallon to 1.25 dollars, and the tariff on caviar would be cut in half.