AN important representation has been addressed to His Excellency the Governor by twenty-six members of the Punjab Legislative Council regarding certain aspects of the Education Minister’s policy. All three actions of the Minister against which the signatories protest have been condemned in these columns and on grounds identical with those they urge; and the remedy they suggest is identical with what has been suggested by us. We are concerned with the fact of the representation itself rather than its subject matter. The signatories include no less than eighteen out of the twenty Hindu members of the Council and eight out of the fifteen Sikh members. That so large a number of Hindu and Sikh members should have felt the need to address such a representation shows how strong is the feeling on the subject among those principally concerned, and how imperative it is for the authorities to take action. We have been told by men believing in the Reformed Councils that the agitation did not represent the better mind of the Hindu Community. Here is a fact which shows that the section of the Hindu community which has not boycotted the Councils is all but unanimous in its condemnation. We have been told that “communal representation”, which is regarded in some quarters as synonymous with political wisdom, means nothing else than safeguarding the interests of important minorities. We have evidence that of the two most important minorities in the Punjab, the majority of the representatives of one and a majority of the representatives of the other consider that their interests are affected by the Minister’s policy. With what consistency can anyone who believes in communal representation as a method of protecting the interests of minorities deny that this fact constitutes a case for the revision of the policy?