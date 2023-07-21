WHILE discussing in a recent issue the general aspects of the problem of Indianisation of the Army, we had occasion to remark that it was not consideration of efficiency (with a capital E, if you please) but distrust, racial prejudice and the unwillingness to disturb the existing monopoly that were responsible for the extremely halting policy of the government in the matter of Indianisation, particularly in regard to the Army. We propose today to study the same question with special reference to the eight-unit scheme. The facts briefly are that the demand for Indianisation of the Army had become so insistent, particularly in view of the reforms, that even the irresponsible bureaucratic government felt that the Indian case was irresistible, and so something, however small, must be done, if for no other object, at least to placate the Moderates. A brilliant idea happily struck somebody in power and it took the tangible — or shall we say, intangible — form of the eight-unit scheme. And what is this scheme? The government has been pleased to set apart eight units of infantry and cavalry out of a total of 120 regiments of the former and 21 of the latter and the complete Indianisation of these will take no less than 22 years. On the expiry of that period, military experts, who belong exactly to the class that apparently stands to lose most by Indianisation, will examine the position and if they declare that the experiment has been successful, it will be extended to another eight ‘selected’ regiments and so on and so forth. Left to itself, the process of Indianising the Indian Army would thus go on unfolding itself through vistas of long years, probably centuries, before the admiring eyes of Indians of generations yet unborn.