The Fertiliser Story

MRS. GANDHI has appealed to the workers in Patna to increase production and retrieve the prestige of the public sector undertakings which, she said, had fallen into disrepute because of their low level of production. But it is doubtful if her pleadings will have any effect on the goings-on at the Gorakhpore unit of the Fertiliser Corporation. Not only have the workers there been on strike for the past 15 days, but large-scale damage to the nitrogen plant and other installations has also been reported. Saboteurs have been interfering with the power supply by lopping the high-tension transmission lines. Weighted strings have been noticed hanging from cables to short-circuit the supply. The strike is for more bonus and wages, both of which are negotiable, but negotiations have not been able to get underway because of trade union rivalries. The management is said to be ready only to negotiate with the union affiliated to INTUC, but because of a split in INTUC this union was obliged to decline the management’s invitation for talks. The unrecognised union has affiliations with the Socialist (Fernandes) Group. The most ominous feature of the stalemate is that everybody over there seems to be waiting for violence to function as a catalyst. The agricultural strategy at present is to make good the shortfall of 10 million tonnes in grain production in the kharif season by a drive to boost the rabi production by larger doses of input. The Ministry of Agriculture has also earmarked Rs 200 crores for the import of fertilisers as against Rs 70 crores only in the previous year. Whether all these imports will materialise is, however, open to doubt. There is a worldwide shortage of fertilisers and their prices have also risen by about 15 per cent. In the circumstances, salvation lies in increasing domestic production.