THE FINANCE MEMBER'S PROPOSALS

WE now come to that part of the Financial Statement which is of greater interest to the general public in a year of deficit than any other, the part in which the Finance Member puts forwards his proposals for meeting the deficit. In this respect, no Finance Member in recent years found himself in so unenviable a position as Sir Malcolm Hailey. Last year, he had to raise by means of additional taxation about 19 crores. This year, the figure has mounted up to no less than 31¾ crores. The result is that between last year and this year he has tapped every available source from which more money can come. Let us take a brief survey of the proposals. Last year, a substantial increase was made in the surcharge on goods traffic, which was imposed in 1917. The surtax has since been replaced by a substantial increase in the goods rates, and now it is proposed to increase passenger fares by an average of 25 per cent. Secondly, an appreciable increase was made in the postal rates last year, though less appreciable than what the Finance Member had originally proposed, and this year it is proposed to make it more substantial, partly by restoring the original proposals. Thirdly the general ad valorem duty, which was raised from 7½ to 11 per cent last year, is proposed to be further raised to 15 per cent this year, and the cotton excise which was left uninterfered with last year is proposed to be raised from 3½ to 7½ per cent. Similarly, the duty on machinery, iron, steel and railway material, as to which we were told last year that in the interests of India’s industrial development it was undesirable to increase it, is now proposed to be increased from 2½ to 10 per cent. Fifthly, the duty on sugar which was raised from 10 to 15 per cent last year is now to be further raised from 15 to 20 per cent.