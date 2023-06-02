IN the course of an interview granted by him to a press representative a few days ago, CR Das, while expressing his gratification at the compromise effected by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), declared that if the diehard section of the No-Change party did not abide by the decision of the AICC, the Swaraj party would know how to deal with it. All the signs show that the danger which Das anticipated was only too real. Not only Rajagopalachari, but Babu Shyam Sundar Chakravarty, the leader of the No-Change party in Bengal, has unfurled the flag of revolt. “I feel it is the duty of all Congressmen who bear allegiance to the Congress,” he says, “to resist to the best of their abilities anyone standing or voting for a candidate under the authority, direct or permissive, of the Congress. The disobedience of the mandate of the AICC takes on the character of a moral duty to which the normal question of discipline must be subordinated. By its unwarranted and ultra vires action in reversing a Congress decision and turning its back upon non-co-operation, the AICC has forfeited all claim to obedience. However regrettable it may be, the subordinate Congress bodies, if they wish to remain loyal to the Congress and non-co-operation, have no option but to ignore the compromise resolution adopted in Bombay.” This leaves no room for doubt as to the attitude which the leaders of the die-hard section of the No-Change party are going to take up towards the compromise. To them, it is already a dead letter, and so far as they are concerned, the position is just the same as it was before the meeting of the AICC.