THE FRONTIER PROBLEM

THE evidence given before the Frontier Enquiry Committee by Sir John Maffey, Chief Commissioner, discloses the official view of the question regarding the suggested re-amalgamation of the settled districts of the Frontier Province with the Punjab. The main defence of the existing arrangement is that the political administration of the Frontier is intimately connected with the civil administration of the four settled districts and the two could not be separated. Sir John Maffey opposed not only re-amalgamation of the districts but even the transfer of the judicial administration of the Province to the Punjab on the ground that the litigants got “quick and cheap justice.” Evidently Sir John does not care much for the quality of “justice” dispensed at present and it is enough for him that it is “cheap” and is also “quick.” He considers that the agitation for re-amalgamation is “ill-informed” and as regards the question of high expenditure, it is simply inevitable. Thus his attitude is one of defending nearly everything. He does not seem to make allowances for the comfort and conveniences of the people who desire to be brought under a more settled and enlightened administration of the Punjab and it appears that, so far as he is concerned, the people merely exist to support a system and it is not for the system to suit the people. He, however, is prepared to suggest the establishment of a Legislative Council for the province with full power but with a limited electorate. Obviously the Council will be composed of a few pliable Khans and is equivalent to a Council of Notables and its creation would in no way satisfy the more intelligent and progressive section of the population. Similarly, he would effect certain minor changes in the judicial administration and amend the Jirga system.