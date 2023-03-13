THE GANDHI DAY

WITHIN less than a week from today, India will celebrate the anniversary of the incarceration of the foremost of her living sons with befitting ceremony. It is open to a short-sighted bureaucracy to minimise the significance of the occasion if it pleases, and to deceive itself into thinking that, after all, the back of the great movement inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi is broken and that by sending him to prison it has succeeded in averting its own doom. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Undoubtedly, to a superficial observer in sympathy with the bureaucracy, the political condition of India at the present moment contrasts favourably with what it was about this time last year. It is true that at the time of the Mahatma’s arrest not only had the promise of Swaraj within a year not been fulfilled, but some of the principal items of the non-co-operation programme had, to all outer appearances, miscarried. But, at any rate, the Congress was a strong and united body. The victory achieved by the Mahatma at Nagpur fifteen months before had been consolidated three months earlier at Ahmedabad, and this in spite of all the apparent failures of non-co-operation. There had been a reaction inevitable in the circumstances, but the genius of the Mahatma had all but triumphed over it, and his arrest itself seemed to complete the process. Today, not only does the Congress, as viewed by our superficial observer, present the spectacle of a house divided against itself, but whichever way he looks he can see nothing but gloom and depression. To him there could be no greater or more signal proof of the success of the Government’s repressive policy, of which the Mahatma Gandhi’s incarceration was the most notable symbol.