The Government and SGPC

The Punjab Government’s communique on the action that has just been taken regarding the SGPC opens with the statement that “the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which started in 1920 as an agency aimed at controlling Sikh shrines, has from time to time encouraged action contrary to the law.” Although the government does not state what particular actions of the committee it has in view, it will perhaps admit that the most important of these alleged actions contrary to the law before the present one was the action which the committee took in the Guru-ka-Bagh affair. And yet it was after Guru-ka-Bagh that the government definitely accorded statutory recognition to this committee. Will the government tell us in what sense the committee’s action in the present case differs from the action it took in the case of Guru-ka-Bagh, and how if the committee was a body fit to be accorded statutory recognition after Guru-ka-Bagh, it has in the present instance degenerated into a body which, in the opinion of the government, is a danger to public peace? In its own words, “Since the abdication of His Highness the Maharaja of Nabha and the election of a fresh committee, the Parbandhak Committee and the allied Akali Dal have openly encouraged bodies of Akalis to invade the Nabha state with the object of intimidating the government.” We do not remember whether the word “intimidation” was used in the case of Guru-ka-Bagh, but we know for a certainty that the charge of interfering with the maintenance of law and order was definitely brought against the committee on that occasion; and yet it was not only permitted to exist for more than a year after that date, but its existence did not lead to a breach of the peace anywhere.

#SGPC #Sikhs