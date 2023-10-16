THE GOVERNMENT AND THE SIKHS

IT is safe to assert that the drastic action which the authorities have just taken in Amritsar and elsewhere has created a situation of unprecedented difficulty both for the government and the people. Never before now, except perhaps in the days of Martial Law, were so many persons, holding eminent positions in their community, simultaneously arrested for alleged offences against the state of the gravest character. And even in the days of Martial Law, the government did not proclaim a public body of the importance, reputation and authority of the SGPC as an unlawful association. Into the merits of the cases against the arrested persons we have, of course, no desire to enter. Not only are the cases sub-judice, but we know little or nothing about them. Our sole concern is with the question of policy, which in this case is more important than the question of law and technical justice. The question which the government must ask itself and must answer at the bar of public opinion is — is its action wise, expedient and statesmanlike? It cannot deny that some of the persons arrested are among the recognised, foremost leaders of their community. Does not the arrest on such a charge of such persons amount both to a condemnation of the community and of itself? Nor can it deny that the body of which these persons were members and which the government has, in the exercise of powers expressly vested in it for emergency purposes, proclaimed to be an unlawful association is one whose representative character it has itself recognised again and again before now, and with which it has repeatedly entered into negotiations for the settlement of issues deeply affecting the Sikh community as a whole.

#Sikhs