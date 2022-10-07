THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA'S REPLY

THE first thought that will occur to any reader of the Government of India’s long statement in reply to that of Mr. Rangachari and Mr. Ginwala regarding the action of the Governor-General in certificating the press Bill and getting it passed by the Council of State, is that there is more of Mr. Thompson than of the Government of India in it. If it were not for the fact that the language of the statement is sober, one would conclude not only from the tenor of the argument employed in it, but the emphasis laid on certain aspects of an unpleasant incident, that the Home Department of the Government of India had actually requisitioned the services of Mr. Thompson for drawing up the statement. Take, for instance, the following passage in the statement, which sums up the Government’s view of the Assembly’s action:--“Despite the announcement by His Excellency the Viceroy that the Government were committed not only by treaties, etc, but above all in honour to the measure, and in the face of the indication by the Home members that since the issue of the report of the Press Committee fresh material amply justifying and, indeed, necessitating its enactment had become available, the Assembly rejected the motion for leave to introduce and declined even to consider the Bill.” Anyone can see that divested of the undignified form of words which it seems impossible for Mr. Thompson to publicly open his lips without uttering in regarding to his opponents, this was precisely his complaint against the Assembly in his speech in the Council of State. “The Assembly,” he said, “had flung the measure back directly in the face of the Government of India without considering the seriousness of that step. It had told the head of the Government of India that his ideas about the interpretation of contracts were less than dust.”