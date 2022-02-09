THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA'S REPLY-II

WE now come to the more important parts of the Government of India’s reply to Mahatma Gandhi’s manifesto, the part in which they explain and defend their present policy, and that in which they endeavour to show that the demands made in the manifesto are incapable of being acceded to. “Since the inauguration of the non-co-operation movement”, they write, “the Government of India, actuated by a desire to avoid anything in the nature of repression of political activity, even though it was of an extreme character, have restricted their actions in relation thereto to such measures as were necessary for the maintenance of law and order and preservation of public tranquility.” If it were a correct statement of the policy of the Government of India, they would deserve no credit whatever for that policy. No Government can in these days and under modern conditions claim to do more in relation to political activities, no matter how extreme, than to adopt measures necessary for the maintenance of law and order and the preservation of public tranquility. But the statement is not correct. The Government undoubtedly did less in the early stages of the movement than they could lawfully have done, and for this they both deserved and received credit from the public. They undoubtedly have done more during the last two months, and that is why public opinion all over the country has condemned their policy. Of course when we speak of law, we mean the ordinary law of the land, and not such laws as the Seditious Meetings Act, the Press Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act which, in the words of a distinguished jurist, are only lawless laws, the negation of all laws and which, if strictly enforced, would make an end of all political activity, no matter how moderate or constitutional, as they have practically done in some of the areas in which they are in force.