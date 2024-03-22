The Governor General’s case

KC Neogy is to be congratulated on having driven the members of the Government of India into a tight corner at Wednesday’s meeting by a question he asked about the new legislative rules. One of these rules was to the effect that the Governor General could, in certain circumstances, be moved by the Governor General in Council in regard to the exercise of his personal power under Section 67-B of the Government of India Act. This rule was obviously incompatible with the declaration made by the Home Member at a meeting of the Assembly some months ago, that “it was not the function of the Governor General in Council to make recommendations to the Governor General in regard to the exercise of his personal power or seek in any way to sway his decision,” and Mr Neogy asked the spokesmen for the government in the House to reconcile the two. The reply which Sir Moncrieff Smith gave to the question amounted virtually to an admission that the two things could not be reconciled. “The intention of the rule,” he said, “was merely to afford the Governor General an opportunity for deciding whether he would exercise his power of recommendation or not,” and he added that it would have been better if the rule had been so worded. But however the rule might be worded, its one effect would be to make the Governor General in Council do precisely that which Sir Malcolm Hailey had in his speech in July 1922 said that he would not and could not do. The lesson from the incident is that the government should not depend upon the weakness or the shortness of the public memory.

