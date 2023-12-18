WHATEVER may be the upshot of the negotiations that are going on between CR Das and the Bengal Governor, there is not the smallest doubt that His Excellency’s sending for Das and inviting him to undertake responsibility for the transferred subjects will be regarded by the future historian as marking the first stage in the progress of the great experiment on which the Swarajists have embarked. That experiment, as we have always understood it, may be summed up in the words: “Which of the two combatants will put the other in the wrong — the bureaucracy or the Congress?” Lord Lytton’s action is nothing else than an attempt on His Excellency’s part to put the Swarajists in the wrong. If they accept his offer, he gains his point immediately and is able to smash the party with one single blow. If they do not accept, he will be able to say to the country: “You see, I did all that I could do. I accepted your verdict and sent for the real leader of the victorious party, but he will not undertake the responsibility.” But he will not stop here. In order to gain his object all the more effectively, he will probably again turn to Das and ask him to state to which of the other parties in the council his own party is prepared to give its confidence. If he refuses even to make such a statement, what the Governor will probably do is to form a ministry himself from among the other groups of members, explaining the circumstances under which he is forced to do so, so that if and when Das’s party will adopt an obstructionist attitude with regard to this ministry, that is to say, will oppose all its measures on the ground of not enjoying their confidence, he may thrust the responsibility for the resulting deadlock and all its consequences upon the Swarajists.