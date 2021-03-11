THE London Times is reported to have discussed an important question relating to India in a leading article, in which it refers to “the growing strife between the Government of India and the Imperial Government.” We are not surprised to hear of this rift in the lute, for, ever since the present Cabinet made it impossible for Mr. Montagu to carry on a Liberal policy in India and interested a great deal in Indian affairs, imposing a policy and adopting measures which were opposed to India’s interest, the position of the Viceroy of India became difficult. Though it was reiterated that the Imperial Government’s policy towards India initiated by the Reform Scheme would not be affected by reason of the change of personnel in the India Office, the impression left on the public mind in India has been one of doubt. The Times understands that “the latest controversy dividing the two Governments relates to the policy on an important section of the North-West Frontier” and draws attention to the statement of its correspondent that “the Imperial Government is not taking the financial difficulties of the Indian Government into sufficient consideration” in insisting on a particular matter connected with the Frontier. So long as the Indian policy is dictated by a Cabinet which has no direct responsibility to the Indian people and which is not influenced either, by Indian opinion and conditions, these and similar acute differences between the Viceroy and Imperial authorities must and will continue. Obviously, Lord Curzon and others of the Die-Hard clique refuse to admit that it is obligatory for the Cabinet to concede a certain measure of autonomy for India even in matters of defence and foreign policy — at any rate, the details of policies and measures concerning India’s defence must be worked out by the authority having some responsibility for local conditions and opinion.