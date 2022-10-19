 THE GURDWARA BILL : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, October 19, 1922

THE GURDWARA BILL



MORE than one correspondent have recently written to us expressing their astonishment both at the unwillingness of the Sikh reformers to accept the latest Gurdwara Bill and the apathy and indifference with which that Bill has been received by those who were loud in their condemnation of even the earlier Bills on the ground of their being too sweeping in character. The position of these correspondents, as far as we have been able to judge it, is that this Bill is far more acceptable from the point of view of the reforming Sikhs themselves and, therefore, far more unacceptable to their opponents than any of the earlier Bills. It is pointed out that the Bill gives the Sikhs very much what they have been asking for, though it does not give them this in the particular way in which they have been asking for it. To begin with, the schedule, which contains the list of the Gurdwaras or shrines, which on proclamation by the Local Government are to come within the operation of the Bill, is much more comprehensive than the previous list, and includes places of worship which have never been under exclusive panthic control, and some of which have not been under panthic control at all, being to all intents and purposes Hindu in their character and in the form of worship prevailing in them. Secondly, the provisions relating to the management and control of what the Bill calls disputed Gurdwaras and shrines are so simple as to amount practically to the handing over of all the places of worship included in the scheduled list and the property attached to them automatically to the reforming Sikhs, and this irrespective of whether the shrines are and have hitherto been under exclusive Sikh control or any Sikh control at all or not.

