The Gurdwara Bill in Council

IN spite of the protest by the Hindu and Sikh communities, the consideration of the Gurdwara Bill was taken up in the Legislative Council. When a few days back the Bill was first introduced, it was opposed by the united voices of the Sikh members. Later, when the draft was considered by the Select Committee, all five Sikh members absented themselves from the meeting, while the two Hindu members opposed it. Moreover, it is an open secret that during the past few days several informal meetings of the Hindu and Sikh members have been held at which it was decided to oppose the Bill as unacceptable and, at the same time, to frame another and ask for leave to introduce it in Council as a private Bill. The Government cannot be unaware of this. In those circumstances, one cannot understand why the Government should be so anxious to rush through its own Bill when it has not the smallest chance of success. This became apparent from the heated discussion on the Education Minister’s motion for consideration of the Select Committee’s report. Member after member representing both the Hindu and Sikh communities opposed the Bill as unsatisfactory and unacceptable and criticised the Government’s action in rushing it in spite of the opposition of those for whose benefit it was meant. Three Muslim members, namely, Mian Shah Nawaz, M. Muharram Ali Chishti and M. Muhammad Hussain, and the only Christian member, Mr. K.L. Rallia Ram, also joined the Hindu and Sikh members in opposing it. The motion for the consideration of the Select Committee’s report was finally carried by 41 to 33 votes, the majority including the block of 30 official votes, excepting only Sardar Bahadur Sunder Singh Majithia and Lal Harkishan Lal, who remained neutral.