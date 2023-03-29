LET the nationalists generally and the Muslim nationalists in particular solve the Hindu-Muslim question in a way satisfactory to both communities, and all these symptoms of the prevailing malady will disappear. To allow that question to remain, and yet to expect the Hindus and Mussalmans not to strive their best to obtain an advantage over each other in point of numbers is futile. If mass conversions are to be avoided, and the question of conversions and reconversions is once more to become a purely religious question, the best, in fact, the one thing to do would be to separate religion from politics, to try by every means in our power to lay the foundation of a common national citizenship. We say the foundation, for as practical men we recognise, as we have always done, that the structure may take some years to complete. What we want at present is nothing but the introduction of some principle or method in the existing arrangement by which it may eventually cure itself, lift itself from communal to national representation. It was some such principle or method which the authors of the Joint Report sought for and did not find. It is up to the intelligence and the statesmanship of Hindu and Muslim leaders to find it, and succeed where the others failed. Meanwhile, pending the discovery of this method or principle and the solution of the Hindu-Mussalman problem in its wider aspects, it is the duty of all patriotic Indians, both Hindus and Mussalmans, to see that differences are not widened. The one thing which each must scrupulously avoid is force or even the show of force. A violent collision between members of the two communities, such as the one that took place at Multan, with the intervention of the forces of law and order as a natural and necessary sequel, would be the worst thing that could happen.