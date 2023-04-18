The Hindu-Mussalman Conference

WHILE no decision has so far been reached by the Conference which during the last few days has been discussing the Hindu-Mahomedan differences and trying to arrive at a settlement, we learn that both parties have placed their proposals before the Conference, and there has been an exchange of views. This in itself is no small gain, this bringing the two parties together round the same table for the purpose of a discussion. Whether the attempt will succeed, as we hope with all our heart it will, or fail, as such attempts do in the first instance, is more than we know. What we can say with confidence is that there is no other way. Our only fear is that the fact of the Conference being confined only to Punjab is an inseparable part of the general Hindu-Mussalman problem in the country as a whole, and we have felt from the first that in the solution of this problem, the Hindus and Mussalmans of Punjab have everything to gain and nothing to lose by having the pressure of the opinion of the rest of the country brought to bear upon them. This is the suggestion which Mr. Bhurgri made in his Presidential address at the annual meeting of the All-India Muslim League. But if it has not been found feasible in the present case to give effect to his suggestion, we have, at any rate, had the next best thing. Where can one find better advisers for the Hindus of the Punjab than Mr. Das, Pandit Nehru and his worthy son, and Mrs. Sarojini Naidu, or the Mussalmans better advisers than Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Hakim Ajmal Khan? It is up to them to tell the Conference and their respective co-religionists what an unreasonable attitude on the part of either would mean, either to the national movement and interests of every community and religion in India, or to the position of the same community elsewhere.