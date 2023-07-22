The Home Member’s Humour

IF the Home Member was not able to order the release of Mahatma Gandhi and other political prisoners, according to the unanimous wishes of politically minded Indians, which found expression in the Assembly itself, it might at any rate have been expected that an ordinary sense of delicacy would have prevented him from indulging in ironical humour at the expense of men who had been rendered incapable by the policy of his own government of defending themselves. And yet this last is precisely what he did. Here is an extract from his recent speech: “I shall deal myself (said Sir Malcolm) with the case of three of the persons mentioned in the resolution, namely Gandhi, Muhammad Ali and Shaukat Ali. I shall ask my friend Gwynne to deal with the case of Hasrat Mohani. I use these titles instead of those which are bestowed on them in the resolution, for there is some difficulty in ascertaining the exact title which their followers bestow on the leaders of movements in this country. If I am right, Das at one time rose to the rank of Mahatma. At some dissatisfaction with his policy expressed by a section of his own following, he sank to the title of Srijut. He has now offended a further section of that once-devote band, and has descended to the title and status of Mister. Indeed, I fancy that there are some who in their wrath call him simply CR Das. I wish to avoid any offence to the non-co-operation warrant of precedence, and I prefer to use throughout the sufficiently comprehensive title I have adopted.” We are not aware that any section of his followers ever called Das a Mahatma.

