THE HOME MEMBER’S SOPHISTRY

IF ever there was a case in which a government could be said to deserve its defeat in the Legislature, the Government of India did deserve it in connection with Dr Nand Lal’s resolution for the restriction of the Viceroy’s power of certification, as amended at the instance of Mr Basu. Not only was the opinion of the governed — of which a great Viceroy predicted more than 35 years ago that in India as elsewhere, it must become the unresisted and irresistible master of the government — entirely on the side of the amended resolution, but also the weight of argument was wholly on that side. The certification had undoubtedly reduced all talk of setting up a popular Government in India to a mockery. It had been resorted to not to coerce a recalcitrant legislature into submission in a matter in which the Government could with any plausibility claim that the people were with it, but in connection with and to secure the passage of a measure which public opinion all over the country had with one voice condemned. This fact effectively disposes of all the specious arguments by which the official case was sought to be bolstered. No one denies that the power of certification does exist under the Government of India Act. Nor has anyone ever denied that under every Constitution, no matter how democratic, there is a power reserved to the Executive which bears a certain superficial resemblance to the power of certification. The Home Member cited two instances of such powers — the prerogative of the Crown in England and the veto of the President of the US — and thought he had driven his opponents, the critics of the certification power, into a corner.