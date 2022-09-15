THE HOME MEMBER’S SPEECH

SIR William Vincent, in his recent speeches in the Indian Legislature, was anxious to show that the proposition before the Legislature was unreasonable and should be dropped, but he could scarcely have spoken differently if he had set out with the object of justifying that proposition and the universal protest in this country against the Premier’s speech of which it was the outcome. There were two things in the Premier’s speech against which criticism had been directed: his description of the Reforms as an experiment and his reference to the British Civil Service as the permanent “steel frame” of the structure of the Indian Government, as an agency which, whatever other changes might take place in India, would forever remain unchanged both in its functions and privileges. On both points the words of the Home Member justified the worst apprehensions of the critics. Unlike the Viceroy who, though bitter against the non-co-operators, had avoided saying anything of his own as to what would or might happen if the non-co-operators went to the Council, Sir Vincent showed that the interpretation which had been universally put upon the words of the Premier was the only correct interpretation. In his speech in the Council of State, he said that “considering the paucity of the electors at the last election and the wrecking of meetings held under the presidency of Moderates, the non-co-operators must have a considerable following, and if these people now came to the Council they would destroy the Reforms and make the administration impossible.” These words would be welcomed as a tribute to their success by those non-co-operators who have been claiming that they have the country at their back and have proclaimed their intention of having Swaraj by making the present administration impossible.